BROKEN BOW — Pamela Jo “Pam” Hickenbottom, 57, of Broken Bow died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at Brookstone View. Private burial will be at Ansley Cemetery.
A register book can be signed at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow.
She was born Aug. 17, 1962, to Chuck and Karolyn (Miche) Hickenbottom of Mason City.
Survivors include aunts and uncles, Marilyn and Duane Miller, Bonnie Hickenbottom, Reed Hamilton and Betty Celesky.