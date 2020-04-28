LINCOLN — Pamela K. Handy, 67, of Lincoln died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer and multiple sclerosis.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela K. Handy was born Dec. 7, 1952, to the late Ronnie W. Handy and Eva M. Knapp Handy Shepard in Lincoln.
In 1998 Pam and Janet J. Furry committed themselves and their lives to each other. Pam was an administrative assistant at BryanLGH Medical Center’s Independence Center Substance Abuse Program for 23 years. Along with her administrative duties Pam also conducted group sessions at the center. She retired in April 2011.
In 2010 Pam was chosen as the Nebraska Recovery Delegate for the A&E Recovery Project in Philadelphia. Pam enjoyed speaking and sharing her recovery story and life experiences with those who were struggling or also practicing recovery. Pam was very involved in the Village of Gresham where she and Janet live. After being a village board member, she became the village clerk and up to her death she was on the housing board for the village. Pam and Janet spent many hours horseback riding and camping this is where she enjoyed herself the most. She loved crocheting and many friends and family have received her projects through the years. Pam’s family gave her such joy and happiness we will miss her presence and love. Through the years Pam met and made many friends we know they too share in our sorrow. Thank you to everyone who was a part of Pam’s life and who now give us comfort through these dark days. Love and Light to all.
Survivors include her wife, Janet J. Furry; sons, Matthew Jackson and Trampas Andrews; father Bill Shepard, sister Kathy Shepard, all of Lincoln; mother-in-law Reva Wempen of Sumner; sister-in-laws, Donna Shepard of Lincoln, Nancy Welsh of Shelby, Cindy Elliott (Jeff ), Garden City, Kan., Joyce Wempen (Charlie Ripp) and brother-in law Terry Wempen (Pam) of Sumner; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, these were the lights of her life. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her father Ronnie and mother Eva; brother Tom Shepard; father-in-law Harry Wempen and brother-in-law Jim Welsh.
Memorials can be sent to the family, Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center or Multiple Sclerosis Clinic in Wahoo.