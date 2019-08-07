GIBBON — Pamela Jo Ohlman, 64, of Gibbon died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. Craig Stephens officiating. Burial will be at Gibbon Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shelton.
Apfel Funeral Home of Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
She died at her home surrounded by family.
Pam was born Oct. 24, 1954, in Kearney to Bruce and Gwen (Kenton) Reiter. She grew up in Gibbon where she graduated from Gibbon High School in 1973.
She married David Ohlman on Feb. 19, 1972.
After school, Pam ran a day care out of her home for more than 30 years. She then worked 12 years at Kearney Public Schools as a paraeducator for special needs students.
Pam was a member of the Legion, Gibbon Kids Wrestling and St. Paul Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included golfing, bowling, her kitty cats and most importantly her family.
Pam is survived by her husband, Dave; two sons, Chadd (Lindsey) Ohlman of Wisconsin and Jarod (Julie) Ohlman of Shelton; daughter, Cherish Ohlman of Kearney; four grandchildren, Jaden, Jacie, Jaylynn and Jaxson; two sisters, Deb Brush and Cindy (Jerry) Carter, all of Kearney; brother, Rick (Karen) Reiter of Kearney; and her mom, Gwen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce and brother, Doug.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.