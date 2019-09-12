CALLAWAY — Patrick “Pat” Downey, 54, of Merna died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Callaway District Hospital.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Anselmo with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at Dale Catholic Cemetery near Merna.
Visitation will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow and 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with rosary at 7 p.m.
He was born April 17, 1965, at Broken Bow to James and Joan (Willis) Downey.
On June 17, 1989, he married Donna R. Lofquist.
Survivors include his wife; children, Jordan Downey of Omaha, Danielle Thompson of Anselmo, Julia Downey of Omaha, Victoria Downey of Wichita, Kan., and Elijah Downey of Merna; father, Jim Downey of Merna; siblings, Michael Downey of Benkelman, Michaela Hunt of Anselmo, Patricia Rivera of North Platte, John Downey of Broken Bow, Robert Downey of Lincoln and Elizabeth Minnick of Camas, Wash.; and one grandchild.