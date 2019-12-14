ELWOOD — Patricia “Pat” Jandebeur, 80, of Lexington, formerly of Overton, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Elwood Care Center.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with the Rev. Matt Koperski officiating. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. at the church. The casket will be closed. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Pat was born Nov. 18, 1939, on her parents’ farm southwest of Overton. Her parents were Tom Sr. and Margaret Cooney. She was the seventh child, and attended School District 48, graduating from Overton High School in May 1958.
After graduation, she helped on the family farm until February 1959. She then went to work at Plectron Corp. in Overton. She was employed there for 16 years.
Pat was united in marriage to Dave Jandebeur on Aug. 12, 1964, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. Later she was also employed by Reach Electronics in Lexington and then Eaton Corp. in Kearney.
Pat was a longtime member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton. She was a past Overton School Board member and enjoyed collecting dolls and was an avid Husker fan.
Pat is survived by one sister, Rita Hinds of Lexington; one brother, Tom Jr. and wife Sharon Cooney of Omaha; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dave in 2010; sisters, Madeline Winter and Dorothy Nissen; brothers, Richard Cooney and Eugene Cooney; brothers-in-law, Robert Winter, Len Nissen and John Hinds; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Cooney.
Memorials are suggested to the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.
