BROKEN BOW — Patricia Ann “Pat” Nelson, 83, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Berean Bible City Campus Church in Broken Bow with the Revs. Bob Winn and Scott McClellen officiating. Burial will be at Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at the church.
Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Broken Bow to Jay and Hazel (Ferguson) Tiff.
On Dec. 19, 1954, she married Leland Nelson.
Survivors include her husband; children, Alan Nelson of Fort Collins, Colo., Loree Hegr of Lincoln, Keri McClellen of Valentine, Wendel Nelson of Omaha and William Nelson of North Platte; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.