LAS VEGAS — Patricia (Buehler) Finke, 67, of Las Vegas died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney, Neb. The family requests Husker attire for the service. Inurnment will be at Riverdale (Neb.) Cemetery.
Patricia was born June 15, 1952, in Oakland, Neb., to Marvin and Elnora (Shipp) Dean. She received her education from Nelson High School, graduating with the class of 1971.
On June 8, 1975, Patricia was united in marriage to Ken Buehler in Kearney. To this union two children were blessed: Jeff and Brandi. The couple divorced in 1994.
Patricia was united in marriage to Doug Finke on Nov. 8, 1999, in Las Vegas. The couple moved to Las Vegas in 2002.
Patricia was an avid Husker fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Doug Finke of Las Vegas; children, Jeff Buehler of Kearney, Brandi Buehler; and Kayla Knutson and husband Matt, all of Las Vegas, and Jeremie Finke of Marysville, Kan.; grandchildren, A.J. Buehler, Karli Knutson and three other grandchildren; brother, Sam Dean of Grand Island; as well as many other relatives and close friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Howard and Ray Dean.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.