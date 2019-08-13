TOPEKA, Kan. — Patricia Ann Rundle, 80, of Topeka, formerly of Franklin, Neb., died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Topeka.
Private graveside services will be at Greenwood Cemetery near Franklin.
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Oct. 12, 1938, in Olney, Ill., to Hugh and Ella (Irvin) Cook.
On Sept. 10, 1957, she married Kenneth L. Rundle in Logan. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Kimberly Rundle, Kirk Rundle, Karla Burgess and Kate Flesner; siblings, Judy Channell and Jerry Cook; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.