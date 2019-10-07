THORNTON, Colo. — Patricia Eleanor “Pat” Thomsen Kuppinger, 90, of Thornton, formerly of Holdrege and Minden, Neb., died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at The Villas at Sunny Acres in Thornton.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery near Holdrege.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the family present 6-7:30 p.m.
A memorial has been established in Pat’s honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.