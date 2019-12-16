HOLDREGE — Paul Dean Holt, 82, of Holdrege, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
There will be no visitation or viewing. The family has honored his wish for cremation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
——
Paul was born March 15, 1937, at Cozad, the seventh of eight children born to Alfred and Pearl (Jensen) Holt.
He attended Cozad Public Schools through his junior year, when his family moved to the Holdrege area. Paul graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1955.
On Feb. 17, 1956, Paul was inducted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged and served in the Reserve Capacity until April 11, 1962.
On Jan. 9, 1960, he was united in marriage to Judith Jane Block at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. To this union four children were born, Deena, Shanda, Ryan and Mathew.
In 1968, the couple engaged in farming north of Loomis until 1972, when they purchased their home east of Holdrege.
They remained on the farm, where they worked side-by-side until their retirement in 2007.
Paul enjoyed following Kansas City Royals baseball, Nebraska football and running the combine. He was a member of the Wilcox Lions Club and served on the school board for Wilcox, for two terms.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; three brothers, Loyd Holt and wife Virginia, Lee Holt, and Alan Holt; three sisters, Loree Larsen and husband Harold, Goldie Stapp and husband Roy, and Judy Arnold and husband Jerry; two brothers-in-law, Robert Block and Gene Nelson; and a nephew, Bruce Nelson.
Survivors include two daughters, Deena Holt of Liberty, Miss., and Shanda Laflin of Lincoln; two sons, Ryan Holt and wife Stephanie of Holdrege, and Matt Holt and wife Traci of Holdrege; 11 grandchildren, Katherine Davey and husband Patrick, Sarah Black, Josh Blum and life partner, Michelle Mahoney, Seth Blum and wife, Theresa, Shelby Blum and fiancé, Austin Rose, Celeena, Clayton, and Carson Holt, and Gage, Samuel and Hayden Holt; four great-grandchildren, Margaret and Thomas Davey, Atticus Blasi and Mercedes Mahoney; one sister, Lois Holen and husband Don of Johnson Lake; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Nelson of Holdrege and Doris Holt of Holdrege; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial has been established in Paul’s honor, and kindly suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.