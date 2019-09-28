GOTHENBURG — Paul Conley Pedersen, 89, of Cozad died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Cozad with Vicar Kathy Gundell officiating. Burial will be at Cozad Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Monday at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad with family present 5-7 p.m.
He was born March 30, 1930, in Cozad to Ferdinand and Ruth (Conley) Pedersen.
On Nov. 3, 1973, he married Bertha “Bert” Richey Branstiter in Las Vegas.
Survivors include his wife; brother, Bill Pedersen of Lincoln; children, Danny Branstiter of Fort Worth, Texas, and Verla Montey of Cozad; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.