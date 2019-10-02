KEARNEY — Pauline Fisher, 94, of Kearney died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Davenport Cemetery in Davenport with the Rev. Pat Sieps officiating.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
——
Pauline was born on Feb. 17, 1925, in rural Oak to Earl and Dina (Hespen) Schaeffer. She attended Ruskin High School and graduated from Davenport High School. She then taught rural schools in the Ruskin area.
On June 18, 1944, she married Victor Fisher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church near Ruskin.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steve (Judy) Fisher of Kearney, Dennis (Jane) Fisher of Greeley, Colo., and Roger Fisher of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Buckles and Bert Christensen, both of Superior; sisters-in-law, Aleene Schaeffer-Mills of Colorado Springs and Fern Fisher of Davenport; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor Fisher; two sisters; and two brothers.
Memorials are suggested to Carol Joy Holling Camp (27416 Ranch Road, Ashland, NE 68003). Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.