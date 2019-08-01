BROKEN BOW — Edna “Pauline” (Jacobsen) Landreth, 97, of Broken Bow died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Brookestone View Nursing Home in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts officiating.
Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
She was born April 18, 1922, to John H. and Gladys M. (Johnson) Jacobsen at their farm in the Lillian community.
In August 1941, she married Harry Landreth. They divorced.
Survivors include her son, Larry Landreth of Omaha; daughter, Linda Landreth of Waterford, Va.; brothers, Paul Jacobsen and Loren Jacobsen; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.