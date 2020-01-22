BEAVER CITY — Pearl Iva Martin, 90, of Beaver City died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Beaver City Manor.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Beaver City with the Rev. Keith Theobald officiating. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Beaver City.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City.
Pearl was born March 12, 1929, in Dalton to Ray Benton and Iva Pearl (Parrish) Teeters.
She married Wayne Martin on Sept. 13, 1947, at Norton, Kan.
Survivors include her sons, David Martin of Bellevue, Roger Martin of Oxford, Eugene Martin of Pittsburgh, Kan., Calvin Martin of Beaver City, and Melvin Martin of Beaver City; sisters, Mary Wells of Arapahoe, Betty Hightree of Texas and Donna Houston of El Paso, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.