LEXINGTON — Pedro Andres Francisco, 20, of Lexington died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center as the result of a car accident near Lexington.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with the Rev. Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at the St. Ann’s Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington, followed by rosary at 7 p.m.
Pedro was born Aug. 17, 1999, in Lexington to Faustino Francisco-Francisco and Juana Andres.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Tori Kay Huerta and daughter, Ximena Jean Francisco of Cozad; his parents, Faustino Francisco of Lexington, and Juana Andres of Immokalee, Fla.; brothers, Pascual Andres Francisco of Kearney, and Miguel Andres Francisco of Guatemala; sisters, Martha Estella Francisco of Batesville, Ark., Juana Francisco and Faustina Francisco, both of Immokalee, Fla.