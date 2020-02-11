KEARNEY — Perry M. Cox, 62, of Kearney died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Kearney Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Press On Ministries.
