BROKEN BOW — Bernard “Pete” Francis Murphy, 85, of Broken Bow died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Giltner with military honors.
Visitation will be until 7:30 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with family present 6:30-7:30 p.m. and rosary at 7:30 p.m.
He was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Geneva to Cornelius and Laura Murphy.
On June 12, 1971, he married Janie Miller Murphy.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Heather Messer of Armour, S.D.; son, Shane of Denver; and three grandchildren.