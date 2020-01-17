MINDEN — Phil Fahrlander, 85, of Minden died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home. Interment of cremains will be at a later date.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the United Methodist Church in Minden.
Memorial book signing will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Acclaimed music educator, artist, colleague and friend, Phil Fahrlander passed away from this earth Jan. 15, 2020, at his home in Minden.
Very much a modern day Renaissance man, he was an advocate and creator of the arts, passionate for everything from film to literature, not to mention his love for teaching music.
Born Dec. 20, 1934, in Brule to Ray and Freda Fahrlander, Phil was one of five children and the only son. Graduating from Nebraska City High School in 1953, he went on to receive his bachelors and masters degrees from Peru State College and Kearney State College.
Phil was united in marriage to Nadine Adcock on July 26, 1959. in Peru. After 38 years of public school teaching, he retired in 1997, where he spent his retirement with the three things he loved most in life, his wife, his art, and his antique cars.
A majority of his teaching career was spent in Minden, where he was responsible for building one of the outstanding band programs in the state at the time.
He also taught music in Diller and North Loup Scotia before moving to Minden. Affectionately called “Mr. F” or even “Dad” by his students, Phil was a strong advocate for his students and was proud to be their band director. In addition to teaching band, Phil Fahrlander also taught English, humanities, music theory, and was in charge of the high school gifted program.
Phil Fahrlander’s family at the time of passing is his wife, Nadine; sons, Eric and Jeff; daughters-in-law, Julie and Lisa; grandchildren, Stephan, Rae, Emma, Jacob, Olivia and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Henry, Stella, Clementine and Adalynn, and a sister, Rebecca.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Freda; and sisters, Elinor, Marcy and Judy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to establish a scholarship for MHS students planning to major in music education.
