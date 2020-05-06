OMAHA — Phillip A. Vandevoorde Jr., 72, of Wahoo died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Omaha.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday in Wahoo at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. Second St. The Mass and rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment with military honors is 3 p.m. Friday at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with 7 p.m. rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Reva Vandevoorde; children, Chris Vandevoorde of Lincoln, Cory (Crystal) Vandevoorde of Wahoo, Nathan Vandevoorde of Lincoln and Curtis Vandevoorde of Lincoln; grandchildren, Te’Yonna Byron, Chey Byron, Cameran Vandevoorde, Chloe Vandevoorde, Charlie Byron and Carolyn Byron; and sister, Patricia Hilty of Lincoln.
Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE 68066.
