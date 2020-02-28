BROKEN BOW — Print Richard Zutavern, 28, of Broken Bow died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in North Platte.
Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow.
A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at the church with family greeting friends 5-6:30 p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1992, to John and Charla (Kalina) Zutavern in Broken Bow.
He married Kate Johnson on Dec. 29, 2015.
Survivors include his wife; their children, Oakley Jayne and John Moses; parents, John and Charla Zutavern; sister, Kalina (Zutavern) Baird; and grandparents, Marcena Zutavern and Larry and Glenda Kalina.