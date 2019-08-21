HOLDREGE — Quinn Dan Jarrett Jr., 60, of Beaver City died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Memorial services will be planned in Albany, Ga.
Viewing and visitation began at 11 a.m. today at Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ruth’s Promise Ministry, which is a small organization that provides food and shelter for the elderly and orphans in Africa, www.ruthspromise.weebly.com.
Condolences or personal reflections may be left at www.wenburgfuneralhome.com.