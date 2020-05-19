RAVENNA — R. Paul Robison, 97, of Broken Bow died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
A private graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Broken Bow Township Cemetery with military honors and the Rev. Bob Winn officiating.
A visitation is until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary wants to remind people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
R. Paul Robison was born Sept. 10, 1922, to Raymond and Florence (Tappan) Robison.
Paul married Anna Marie Wanitschke on June 20, 1948. She preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2015.
Survivors include his son Michael of Broken Bow; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.