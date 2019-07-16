OMAHA — Rae Jean Matlock-Graham, 52, of Omaha died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Living Faith United Methodist Church in Omaha. Burial will be Sept. 9 in Hershey.
She peacefully passed away after a short battle with cancer.
She was born Feb. 18, 1967, at St. Mary’s Hospital in North Platte to Gene and Gloria Graham. Rae was the beloved wife of Gwen Matlock-Graham. They married May 20, 2014.
She was a graduate of Kearney High School, class of 1985. She attended Kearney State College and graduated in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Rae lived in North Carolina and most recently Omaha, where she was employed at Target as produce assistant.
Rae had a love for life and making people laugh. She never knew a stranger. Her greatest joy was family including Gwen, immediate family, nieces and nephews and many stepchildren and grandchildren. Rae and Gwen raised their granddaughter, Cookie, who is now in the U.S. Army.
Rae is survived by Gwen; her parents; brothers, Terry (Lisa) of Omaha and Brian (Amy) of Kearney; and many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews who adored their “Auntie Rae”/ “Maw Maw.”
Memorials are suggested to Living Faith United Methodist Church or to the family for further designation.