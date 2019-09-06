ELM CREEK — Randall Eugene “Randy” Sutherland, 72, of Elm Creek died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at home.
Private graveside services will be Saturday at Elm Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Denny Wheeler officiating. A celebration of life will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Elm Creek United Methodist Church.
——
He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Randy was born Oct. 25, 1946, in Lexington to Floyd and Gloria (Orsborne) Sutherland.
On June 19, 1966, Randy married Connie Beavers in Elm Creek.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie Sutherland; sons, Kelly Sutherland and wife Christine, Todd Sutherland and wife Tracey, Teague Sutherland and wife Renee, and Tyson Sutherland and wife Nancy; daughter, Wendy Sutherland; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Lynne Osborn and husband Jim; and brother, Bradley Sutherland and wife Gayle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John Sutherland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek United Methodist Church.
