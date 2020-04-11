LEXINGTON — Florencio Raul Sanchez, 74, of Lexington died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. CDC guidelines of 10 people or fewer will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.
He was born Feb. 23, 1946, to Jose Merced and Cecilia (Garcia) Sanchez in Sombrerete, Zacatecas, Mexico.
On Jan. 10, 1969, Raul married Ninfa Rodriguez in Santiago, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Survivors include his wife, Ninfa of Lexington; sons, Raul Sanchez of Grand Island, Jose M. Sanchez of San Antonio, Juan G. Sanchez of Lexington and Rolando Sanchez of Brownsville, Texas; sisters, Maria Guadalupe of Brownsville and Flor De Maria of Mata Moros, Tapachula, Mexico; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.