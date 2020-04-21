RAVENNA — Norman Ray Hardenbrook, 74, of Axtell died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna.
A private family graveside service will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Beaver City with the Revs. Keith Theobald and Butch Hardenbrook officiating.
Viewing is 5-7 p.m, Wednesday at Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ray was born on Aug. 28, 1945, in Beaver City to Bud Dale and Vona M. (Harman) Hardenbrook. The family attended the Grace Brethren Church in Beaver City. He grew up in Beaver City and went to school at Beaver City High School, graduating with the class of 1963. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, including a year in Vietnam where he was honorably discharged. After returning home he attended school and worked in Kansas City, Mo., before returning to Beaver City.
On Dec. 19, 1970, he married Toni M. Smith at the United Methodist Church in Hendley and to this union two boys were born: Nathan and Tyler. They lived in Beaver City before moving to Kearney and eventually Axtell. He worked in construction, forming his own company, Hardenbrook Homes Inc., starting in residential locally and later commercial construction across the country. He enjoyed teaching his employees the trade and seeing them be successful with their own businesses.
He was baptized and attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kearney before attending the New Life Church. He enjoyed coaching the boys in baseball, watching Husker sports and Dodger baseball, NASCAR racing (while attending races with his sons). He was also a member of the American Legion in Wilcox. The light of his life was his grandchildren, Ella and Carter, who affectionately called him Papa Ray.
Survivors include his wife, Toni Hardenbrook of Axtell; son, Nathan and wife Brandi Hardenbrook and grandchildren Ella and Carter of Minden; son, Tyler Hardenbrook of Axtell; brothers, Larry and wife Karen Hardenbrook of Beaver City, Butch and wife Sue Hardenbrook of Beaver City and Johnny and wife Karen Hardenbrook of Texas; sisters, Dotty and husband Tom Biros of Beaver City and Ruth and husband Matt Chamberland of Kearney; mother-in-law, Carol Smith of Beaver City; brother-in-law, Jerry Smith of Hendley; sisters-in-law, Terri Martin, Jo Smith and Cheryl Buss of Beaver City; and Sue Kemper and husband Bob of Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Vern Smith; sister-in-law, Mary Brox and husband Jim; and brothers-in-law, Jim Smith and Dave Buss.
Memorials are suggested to the Axtell Ball Association.
Visit www.wenburgfuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.