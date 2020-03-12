KEARNEY — Raymond Reeder, 90, of Shelton died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Shelton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond was born on Nov. 2, 1929, in Wood River to Edward and Augusta (Boltz) Reeder. He received his education at Shelton Public Schools.
As a young man, he worked for Gene Schutz Furniture and then opened his own business, Reeder Paint and Floor, in 1963 and proudly supported the community until his retirement in 1995.
Raymond met the love of his life, Carleen, at the South Side Pharmacy and they married on March 22, 1953. To this union, three sons, Brian, Kirk and Greg, were born.
Raymond and Carleen made their home in Shelton for 66 years. In January 2020, Raymond and Carleen moved to Cambridge Court Assisted Living in Kearney. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on March 22.
He was a longtime member of the Shelton Fire Department and served in the National Guard.
Most everyone knew Raymond as the Maytag Man and knew of his love and knowledge of gardening. He freely shared his bounty of vegetables with his family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting for mushrooms with his grandkids. In the last few years, he developed a love of Kemps Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream and Cream Soda. Raymond was a happy man and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife, Carleen of Kearney, sons, Brian (Jo) of Shelton, Kirk (DeAnna) of Kearney and Greg (Jessica) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Trevor Reeder of Shelton, Jessi Reeder of Shelton, Kristine (Josh) Silvers of Kearney and Kory Reeder of Denton, Texas; great-granddaughter, Halsey Ann Silvers; brothers, Gerald Reeder and Vermoyn Reeder; sisters, Louise Reeder and Darlene Dieken; and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Leland; and sisters, Glendora Maynard and Margie Borgmann.
Memorials are suggested to Shelton Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit www.apfelfuneralhome.com to share condolences online.