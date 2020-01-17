LINCOLN — Regina E. Whyte, 77 of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island and Kearney, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Grand Island Cemetery.
——
Regina was born May 4, 1942, at Heilsberg, East Prussia, to Erich and Edith Panczack.
On Dec. 29, 1959, she was united in marriage to Samuel “Jim” Whyte in Boppard, Germany.
She retired from Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney in 2003. Some of her enjoyments later in life included the bus trips to the casinos and time spent with family.
She loved her grandchildren, but her great-grandchildren were her heart.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Tammy and husband Terry Conrad of Hastings; brother, Peter and wife Brigitte Panczack of Fritzlar, Germany; sister, Marie and husband Manfred Henn of Boppard; sister-in-law, Patricia and husband Ernest Brooks of Grand Island; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and sons, Samuel E. and Francis L. Whyte.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.