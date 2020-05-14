WICHITA, Kan. — Renae Evangeline McCrory, 72, of Bel Aire died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
A private family graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, Neb., with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating. Renae’s services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Additional memorial services will be held at a later date in Kansas due to current health restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was born on March 13, 1948, in Winfield to Edd and Evangeline Ruth “Van” (Johnson) Carlson.
Survivors include her sons, Ryan and Thad McCrory; brother, Bruce Carlson; and two grandsons.