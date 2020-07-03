HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Reynold “Renny” G. Barnes, 71, of Hollywood, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
Memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Doniphan United Methodist Church with military honors and the Rev. Scott Evans officiating. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
——
Reynold Guy Barnes was born Jan. 11, 1949, to Reynold and Kathryn (Roberts) Barnes. Renny grew up in Doniphan where he attended Doniphan Public School and graduated with the class of 1967. Following graduation, Renny attended Kearney State College for two semesters and helped his father with construction until he was inducted into the U.S. Army on May 13, 1969. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 21, 1970, serving during the Vietnam era. He was in the 101st Airborne Division and received the Bronze Star , National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device in 1960, and the sharpshooter badge with rifle bar.
Renny was a patriotic man who loved to talk about politics or argue about politics depending on who he was talking to. He was a hardworking father who lived most of his life in Colorado working as a meat cutter. In 2011 Renny pursued his lifelong dream of retiring in the Sunshine State. He loved to spend time at the beach soaking up the sun and listening to the waves. It eased his mind and gave him peace.
Survivors include his daughter and significant other, Rachel Barnes and Shelly Dunn of Kearney; sisters: Lorraine (Bryan) Spader of North Carolina, Marjorie (Morgan) Bevan of Lincoln, Gale Harrell of Texas, Carol Ann Barnes of California; brother, Warren (Eiko) Barnes of California; Jody Herman of Kearney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Renny was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, and two nieces.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit www.apfelfuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.