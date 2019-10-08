NORTH PLATTE — Rexford Lee “Rex” “Si” Jeffers, 93, of North Platte died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Linden Court.
Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be later at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens near North Platte.
A gathering and celebration of life will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at daughter Colleen’s home in North Platte.
Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte is in charge of arrangements.
Rex was born May 7, 1926, to Rex William and Eva (Whitesel) Jeffers on the family farm near Amherst, where he grew up. Rex went to school in Miller and graduated from Miller High School in 1943. He attended Kearney State College for a semester, and then went to work at the Cornhusker Ammunition Depot in Grand Island.
In 1945 Rex hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte and worked as a fireman, later becoming an engineer, and retired from the railroad in 1984.
On June 7, 1950, Rex was united in marriage to Hilda M. Gibbons at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Prairie Center. The couple lived in North Platte where they raised their three children.
Rex and Hilda were married for nearly 69 years when she passed away just a few months ago.
Rex was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eagles Aires 2839 and the North Platte Rock Club where he served as president.
During his retirement years, Rex enjoyed camping trips with his wife and volunteering at the Senior Center delivering Meals on Wheels. He loved doing scenic photography and collecting and working with rocks.
He was also a bit of an inventor of garden tools and gadgets. If he didn’t have the right tool for a job, he’d make it. Rex especially loved his family and Molly, his beloved cocker spaniel.
Along with his wife, Hilda, Rex was preceded in death by their son, Gary; his sister, Rosemary Hemman; and parents, Rex and Eva Jeffers.
Rex is survived by his daughters, Sylvia Thornton of McCook and Colleen (Jim) Larsen of North Platte; grandchildren, Gianna (Luis) Nolda, Jessamy Thornton (Mike Generette), Micah Larsen, Jeremy (Carolyn) Larsen, Brian (Toshanna) Jeffers and Christina (Thomas) Dodson; great-grandchildren, Steffani, Lexis, Evie, Henry, Harmony, Alexia and Stephen; and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment Fund.
