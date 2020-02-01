LEXINGTON — Reyes “Ray” A. Robles, 83, of Lexington died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with the Rev. Matt Koperski officiating. Interment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. A Christian wake service will be 7 p.m. at the church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Lexington to Ramon A. and Soledad (Cordero) Robles.
Reyes is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Lou (Barron) Robles of Lexington; children, Phil Robles of Cozad, Felix Robles of Laona, Wis., Beth Speer and Jon Robles, both of Lexington; brother, Felix Robles of Albuquerque, N.M; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.