KEARNEY — Rhonda Martenson, 64, of Kearney died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Luke’s Good Samaritan Center in Kearney.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
