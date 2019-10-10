KEARNEY — Richard K. “Rich” Jensen, 67, of Kearney died of cancer Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at Kearney Church of Christ.
Rich was born in Kearney on Feb. 2, 1952, to Ernie T. Jensen and La Vaugn (Hathaway) Jensen. He had one sibling, Ernie T. Jensen Jr. He grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1970. He was a member of the band Fresh Air, which later became Timberline.
In summer 1982, he married Sarah Hockley and to this union a son, Andrew K. Jensen, was born. The couple later divorced.
Rich later moved to Denver where he attended The Art Institute. He went on to become a chef and worked at The Brown Palace and The Wolfgang Puck restaurant.
After a few years, he moved back to Kearney and continued his love for cooking at various restaurants and establishments until his illness forced him to retire.
Rich loved cooking, art, music, carpentry and his family and friends.
Survivors include his son, Andrew Jensen and wife Sarah Jensen of Kearney; grandsons, Tate and Dylan Straatmann of Kearney; ex-wife and dear friend, Sarah Hockley of Eustis; and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Flowers and memorial gifts can be sent to Kearney Church of Christ.