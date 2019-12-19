STERLING, Colo. — The Rev. Richard Minor Bacon, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home in Sterling.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Sterling Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Lew Champ officiating.
——
He was born on March 25, 1933, in Denver to Austin S. Bacon and Enola Bacon. The family later moved to Lincoln, Neb. He was a graduate of Lincoln High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He earned his Masters of Divinity Degree from Lexington Theological Seminary after which he served as a pastor for the Christian Church Disciples of Christ for more than 50 years. His pastorates included Atwood and Augusta, Kan., and Grand Island and Minden, Neb. He was an active member of the First Christian Church in Sterling.
Richard is survived by three sons, Scott (Robin), of Olathe, Kan., Mike (Kim) and Jeff (Alicia), all of Sterling; his brother, Kent Bacon (Sue) of Blair, Neb.; brother-in-law, John Bryant (Sharon) of Mesa, Ariz.; and 10 grandchildren, Rylee, Colson, Trent, Tyler, Gracie, Jaden, Addison, Andy, Carter and Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Rada.
Memorials may be sent to the Richard and Rada Bacon Scholarship Fund, in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.