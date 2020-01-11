OMAHA — Richard “Dick” D. Chism, 90, of Omaha, formerly Kearney, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Ridge Crest Nursing Home in Omaha.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Jeff Wulf officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Faith United Methodist Church
1623 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Jan 14
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Faith United Methodist Church
1623 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
