OMAHA — Richard “Dick” D. Chism, 90, of Omaha, formerly Kearney, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Ridge Crest Nursing Home in Omaha.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Jeff Wulf officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
