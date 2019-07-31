KEARNEY — Richard Dale Cloyed, 89, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home.
He was surrounded by family and though his death was not unexpected, it was still a surprise.
Richard was a well beloved member of the Kearney community since moving here in 1961. He was employed by then-Kearney State Teachers College, now the University of Nebraska at Kearney, from then until his retirement in 1994.
Born to Lawrence N. and Dorothy L. (Snow) Cloyed of Blakesburg, Iowa, Dec. 31, 1929, Dick grew up a farm boy in a close-knit family of boys.
He joined the rank of teachers after long years of education: from Blakesburg to Burlington (Iowa) High School, graduating class of 1948, Burlington Junior College for an associate degree in 1950, followed by the University of Iowa for a Bachelor of Arts, 1952, and Master of Arts, 1957, in English literature. He taught for 33 years at KSC, with 20 years on the Rank and Tenure Committee, as well as time on most other departmental committees.
He was known to be the longest active sponsor of Sigma Tau Delta, the English Honorary Society, in the United States, as well as serving on its Board of Directors and as treasurer for many years. He was faculty adviser for Carillon, the student writing publication. He was also instrumental in the inception of the Studies Abroad Program at KSC and served as its director for many years. He was a member of the National Educational Association, National Council of Teachers of English and American Legion Post 52.
Richard married Juanita Bessie Van Osdol, also of Burlington, Iowa, on April 7, 1951, before he went to Korea as part of the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. Following that service, he completed his master’s as they began their family. Connie Lorene was born Oct. 18, 1955, followed by Richard Allen on Feb. 7, 1958, and Catherine Diane on Aug. 28, 1960.
Besides his teaching and fathering, Dick was an active contractor/carpenter adding garages, repairing roofs and siding, pouring driveways, sometimes even plumbing. He spent many wonderful hours acting in the college theater department, as well as helping create and build the Kearney Community Theatre, and supported them as a player as well as constructing many of their sets over many years. Richard was a fisherman, active in a bowling league for years, and stood up at election time from 1996 to 2013 as precinct staff and, several of those years, precinct captain. He served on many committees as a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He and Juanita loved to travel and were able to enjoy many places abroad as well as wonderful places in the United States. They were also able to visit their children, and their families, who now survive Richard, including Connie Cloyed (Robert Heywood) of Oregon, Richard Cloyed (Julie) of Montana, Catherine Snow (William Gutierrez) of Nebraska, as well as grandchildren, Emily (Ryan) Alderaen, Hannah Aronowitz, David (Cari) Cloyed, Jonathan (Jessie) Cloyed, Sarah (Nic) Marshall, Juanita Snow, Tosh Gutierrez, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Leota Cloyed of Florida; brother, John (Ellen) Cloyed of Iowa; as well as a passel of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Keith and Larry (Joann) Cloyed; as well as grandson, Jade Gutierrez.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation to the Sigma Tau Delta scholarship fund at UNK in Richard’s name.
