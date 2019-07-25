KEARNEY — Richard James Dunkhas, 80, of Holdrege, formerly of Hollinger, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church in Beaver City with the Rev. Linda Knipping officiating. Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Beaver City.
Visitation will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City and before services Saturday at the church.
He was born May 6, 1939, on the family farm at Oxford to Chriss and Margaret (McIntire) Dunkhas.
On Jan. 3, 1959, he married DeEtta L. Martin in Hendley. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Kristi Chesterman of Beaver City; son, Gale of Falls City; sister, Shirley Silver of Hayward, Calif.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.