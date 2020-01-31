NORTH PLATTE — Richard D. Einspahr, 63, of Elwood died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Great Plains Health in North Platte after a battle with cancer.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the United Church of Kensington in Kensington, Kan., with the Rev. Emily Blank officiating. Interment will follow the service at Germantown Cemetery in Kensington.
Viewing and visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at Elwood Funeral Home in Elwood, and one hour before services at the church.
He was born Dec. 11, 1956, in North Platte to Eugene and Margaret (Amaya) Einspahr.
After moving to several different places, the family settled in Campbell. Rich attended high school in Campbell and graduated in 1974.
He went on to get his teaching degree and taught in several schools in Nebraska and Kansas before becoming principal and then superintendent at Elwood Public School. He retired in 2015, after 23 years in Elwood.
Rich married Robin Ratliff on June 21, 1986, and had two children, Allison and Carl. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching various sports, and driving a bus for the school in his retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Robin of Elwood; daughter, Allison of Lexington; son, Carl of Holdrege; father-in-law, Ken Ratliff of Kensington; brother-in-law, Roger (Lana) Ratliff of Garden City, Kan.; sister-in-law, Mindy Einspahr of Benkelman; nieces, Baylee (Cade) Hewitt of Beloit, Kan., and Emalee (Andrew) Taylor of Hays, Kan.; great-niece, Neva Hewitt of Beloit, Kan.; great-niece or nephew, Baby Taylor of Hays; and many extended family members and friends.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Margaret; brothers, Bob and Larry; mother-in-law, Janice Ratliff; and a stillborn nephew.
Memorials are suggested to the Elwood Foundation to be used for a scholarship or to the American Cancer Society.
