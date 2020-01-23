GRAND ISLAND — Richard Duane Fink, 87, of Grand Island died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Grand Island.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. Interment with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. in the Purdum Cemetery in Purdum.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to service time Saturday at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Richard was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Broken Bow to Arnold and Frances Robson Fink.
Survivors include his sister, Beverly Scheer of Broken Bow; and caretaker, Suzy Rainforth of Doniphan.