MINDEN — Richard L. Malcom, 88, of Minden died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and Julie Schmidt officiating. Burial will be at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
——
Richard Lee Malcom was born on Oct. 19, 1930, in rural Custer County to Earl A. and Mary H. (Kruse) Malcom. He grew up and attended school in Cozad where he graduated with the class of 1950.
On Dec. 28, 1949, he was united in marriage to Sherilynn E. Foged at the family’s Darr View Farm. The couple made their home in the Dawson County area until moving to Minden in 1960.
Richard was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden as well as numerous athletic clubs in the area. He had a love for dancing, patio parties, tennis and softball. He was voted the best dancer of his high school class. Richard also was a champion siphon tube setter and won a trip for the family to California to compete. He was a lifetime farmer and dedicated father. Richard never missed any of his family’s events or activities. He and Sherilynn enjoyed spending many winters in Mesa, Ariz. In later years, Richard found great comfort in reading scripture. He also kept very informed with current politics.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Cynthia Gould and husband Michael of Hot Springs, S.D., and Cheryl Clark of Mesa; son-in-law, Bruce Brockmeier of Eustis; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Eugene Malcom and wife Darlene of Lexington; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sons, Clifton and Bradley Malcom; daughter, Patricia Brockmeier; brother, Dale Dean Malcom; and one sister, Gertrude Roene Laier.
Memorials are suggested to Bethany Home or to Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.