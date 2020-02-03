LINCOLN — Richard “Floyd” Vires, 92, of Lincoln died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Lincoln.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel.
——
He entered his heavenly home on Jan. 31.
He was born June 29, 1927.
He is survived by a son, Bruce (Lorain) Vires; and daughters, Rhonda Kazebeer and Kaylene Vires; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Omaha Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left online at www.roperandsons.com.