KEARNEY — Rick A. Berry, 62, of Minden died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Celebration of life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Minden Opera House with the Rev. Jim Reier officiating. Private family inurnment will be later.
There will be no visitation. He chose cremation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
——
Rick Allen Berry was born on Jan. 13, 1957, in Minden to Dale and Elaine (Etzelmiller) Berry. He grew up in Minden and graduated from Minden High School with the class of 1976.
Rick was united in marriage to Kay L. Molzahn on June 1, 1984, in Minden, and to this union, four children were born: Kendra Kay, Jessica Lynn, Travis Scott and Brian Dale. The family made their home in Minden where he was employed by Reed Construction, Gemini Housing, Burgess Well and most recently, Royal Engineered Composites, where he worked for the last 35 years.
Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He was a handyman, and there wasn’t a thing he couldn’t fix. He enjoyed helping anyone he could. He loved riding his motorcycle. He took pride in having the greenest yard on the block and had a green thumb. He grew a big garden each summer. Rick was the pickiest eater ever, but everything he loved he put peanut butter on and it had to be Skippy! He loved Nebraska football and volleyball.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kay of Minden; sons, Travis Berry of Gillette, Wyo., and Brian Berry and special friend Racheal Spargo of Heartwell; daughter, Jessica Shrader and husband Logan of Minden; grandchildren, Cadence Shrader, Xavier Berry and Elliott Shrader; brother, Steve Berry and wife Shellie of Kearney; sisters, Susan Holsten of Grand Island and Beverly Johnson and husband Wynn of Iowa City, Iowa; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Elaine Berry; father- and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Opal Molzahn; daughter, Kendra Kay Berry; nephew, Ian Molzahn; and brother- and sister-in-law, Paul and Brenda Molzahn.
Memorials in Rick’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.