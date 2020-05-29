OMAHA — Rick Kuehn, 62, of Heartwell died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Omaha Bergen Mercy Hospital of complications from multiple myeloma.
At Rick’s request, private family graveside services and a celebration of life will be at a later date. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
——
Rick was born July 2, 1957, in Minden to Charles and Carol Kuehn. He grew up in the Minden area and was a graduate of Minden High and Hastings Technical College.
Rick was a devoted son, brother, father and grandfather. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, enjoyed farming with his family, taking trips to the Black Hills, golfing, bowling and spending time with his grandchildren.
Rick is survived by his son Michael and wife Jaime and grandchildren, Cadence, Avery and Lincoln of Omaha; daughter Amanda and grandson Riley of Lincoln; son Trevor and wife Claire of Lincoln; and son Jacob, of Minden. Rick is also survived by his parents, Charles and Carol Kuehn of Minden; sister, Laura and husband Jeff Norman of Kearney; and many extended family and friends.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, themmrf.org.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.