ELM CREEK — Ricky L. Popken, 66, of Elm Creek died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at noon Sunday at the Elm Creek Park.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
He passed away surrounded by his family.
Ricky Lynn Popken was born on Jan. 30, 1953, in Peoria, Ill., to Larry and Carole (Haines) Popken. He received his education from East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, and went on to continue his education at University of South Dakota in Vermillion and Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
On Oct. 21, 1972, Ricky was united in marriage to Donna Hoing and to this union three children were born: Rae Terese, Joy and Cody. The couple later separated.
On Nov. 1, 2007, Ricky was united in marriage to Elizabeth Kister in Crystal River, Fla. Ricky worked as a laborer for Tyson Foods for over 30 years until pursuing one of his lifelong dreams of being a chef at his own restaurant.
Ricky always liked to keep himself busy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, crocheting and cooking. Ricky loved to have people over to cook for them and entertain them.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Popken of Elm Creek; daughter, Joy Gray and her husband, Jerrod, of Lexington; son, Cody Popken and his wife, Brandy, of Lexington; stepsons, Michael Bray and his wife, Angela, of Kearney, and Douglas Bray and his wife, Tori, of Ada, Okla.; grandchildren, Kamryn Pike, Kinley Popken and Declan Gray; stepgrandchildren, Sky Dewey and Holden, Adyen, Jace, Hendrix, Indica and Ash Bray; brother, Chris Popken and his wife, Kristi, of Sioux City, Iowa; sisters, Jennifer DeRoos and her husband, Thomas, of Gretna, Vicki Niblo and her husband, Mark, of Blue Springs, Mo., Nancy Redding of Nevada and Sherry Sparks and her husband, Perry, of Iowa City, Iowa; along with many other relatives and friends.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Rae Terese Popken in 1973; and his father-in-law, John A. Kister.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
