ANSELMO — Riggin S. Anderson, 20, of Dunning died Thursday, April 9, 2020, near Anselmo.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Mark Sievering officiating.
Burial will be at Dunning Cemetery.
Viewing will be 9 a.m-noon Monday at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska and reminds people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community. A tribute video may be viewed by visiting www.govierbrothers.com.
Survivors include his parents, Kevin and Jody Anderson of Dunning, brothers, Kale Anderson of Thedford and Ridge Anderson of Dunning; grandparents, Steve Anderson of Dunning and Jerry and Dolly Grause of Sargent; and girlfriend, Avery Atkins of Dunning.