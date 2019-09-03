GRAND ISLAND — Rita V. Wegener, 82, of Lexington died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with the Rev. Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery near Lexington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with rosary at 7 p.m.
She was born July 12, 1937, in Central City to James A. and Victoria V. (Wandro) Harris.
On Aug. 13, 1960, she married Donald L. “Don” Wegener in Platte Center. He died in 2012.
Survivors include her children, Debra Macaluso and Christopher Wegener, both of Fremont, Michael Wegener of Lexington and Randall Wegener of Rainbow, Calif.; sisters, Patricia Brauer of Bennington, Jeraldine Podiska of Columbus and Marcia Huhman and Louise Bettenhausen, both of Lincoln; and seven grandchildren.