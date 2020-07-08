SCOTTSDALE — Robert (Rob) Oliver Richards, 72, of Scottsdale died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home in Scottsdale.
Rob wanted to skip a formal funeral; however, there will be a couple of celebration of life parties, one in Phoenix and one in Kearney once the pandemic slows down. Friends and family will be updated about these parties at a later date.
Rob left us on July 1, 2020, for an opportunity to play better golf courses in the great beyond.
He was born in August 1947 to Oliver and Lurine Richards. He grew up on a farm north of Orleans and graduated from Orleans High in 1965. Rob attended Kearney State College for two years before enrolling in Pharmacy College at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he graduated in 1970.
He worked in Kearney as a pharmacist for 24 years. His boss, Don McKenzie, introduced him to golf, which became his lifelong passion.
Rob married Katie Keegan in 1992, moved to Phoenix in 1994 and retired in 2010. He was always up for a good joke and having a drink (or three) with his golf buddies, lifelong friends and family. He survived a double lung transplant and prostate cancer before metastatic skin cancer got the better of him. With the help of his amazing family and a great group of friends, Rob maintained a positive outlook through his many health challenges.
Survivors include his wife, Katie Richards; his siblings, Terry and Marlin Richards of Alma and Cheryl Richards Haskett of Wamego, Kan.; sister-in-law, Linda Wiederspan Richards of Alma and brother-in-law, Mirv Haskett of Wamego, Kan.; nieces and nephews, Kristen Haskett, Clayton Haskett, Kaci Haskett Ross, Amy Richards and Michael Richards; two stepchildren, Jason Lopez of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Liann Lopez of Yuma, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Macie Purdy Hindman, Taylor Lopez, Tyler Argomaniz and Ella Marie Lopez; three great-grandchildren, Gwenn Hindman, Jojo Hindman and Johnn Hindman; in addition, Rob had brothers and sisters-in-law who enjoyed his quick wit.
If you would like to make a contribution in Rob’s name, he asked that those be made to the American Lung Association, Norton Thoracic Institute @ St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, Hospice of the Valley – Team O, or The First Tee.