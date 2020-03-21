KEARNEY — Robert A. DeTurk, 89, of Kearney died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services for family only are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating. The public can view the service through Holy Cross Lutheran Church website at https://holycrosskearney.org/livestream/.
Interment is at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery near Amherst. The family also will host a private viewing.
Memorials are suggested to Mission Central, 40718 Highway E 16, Mapleton, Iowa 51034.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online. Cards may be sent to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N., Kearney, NE 68847.