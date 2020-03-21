KEARNEY — Robert A. DeTurk, 89, of Kearney died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services for family only are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating. The public can view the service through Holy Cross Lutheran Church website at https://holycrosskearney.org/livestream/.

Interment is at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery near Amherst. The family also will host a private viewing.

Memorials are suggested to Mission Central, 40718 Highway E 16, Mapleton, Iowa 51034.

Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online. Cards may be sent to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N., Kearney, NE 68847.

To send flowers to the family of Robert DeTurk, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 24
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
10:30AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
3315 11th Ave
Kearney, NE 68845
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags