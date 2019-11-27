KEARNEY — Robert Anthony Jenner, 36, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
A private family celebration of life will be later.
There will be no visitation. He chose cremation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
He was born June 29, 1983, in Minden to David W. and Jolene L. (Dyke) Jenner.
Survivors include his mother, Jolene Jenner of Minden; father, Dave Jenner and wife Dawn of Kearney; sister, Sarah Brandt of Kearney; grandmother, Donna Dyke of Minden; and stepgrandmother, Marilyn Dyke of Minden.